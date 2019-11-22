The SQDC wants to deliver your pot on the same day you order it

The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) wants to deliver your pot within 24 hours of the order.

The Crown Corporation says the goal is to ‘one-up’ illegal resale sites that promise fast delivery to their customers.

“We have the mandate to migrate the black market to the legal market,” Fabrice Giguère, spokesperson for the SQDC, told CTV News.

The corporation is launching a call for tenders to, first of all, see if offering a faster delivery service is even possible.

The pilot project, expected to last between six and nine months, would aim to deliver about 400 packages a week on the Island of Montreal.

If it is successful, the hope is that the service could be extended off-island to the north and south shores.

“We have strict protocols when it comes to delivering packages,” explained Giguère.

“We don’t know yet if we’ll be able to have the project because we don’t know if we’ll have suppliers with the kind of technology required to abide by our strict protocols.”

The SQDC says upon delivery, recipients will be asked for a piece of ID in order to make sure they’re not underage; Quebec recently raised the legal age of cannabis to 21.

The estimated cost of speeding up delivery will remain unknown until the call for tenders ends.

“We don’t know the exact mechanics yet. We obviously want to keep the cost as low as possible for the client,” Giguère said.

“This is a process and this is why we want to give ourselves the time to do our due diligence with it and make sure that everything pans out as we planned.”

Giguère couldn’t say when the call for tenders would end, nor when the pilot project could potentially begin.

Current services with the SQDC promise delivery within one to three days, at $5 per order within the province. The maximum amount of cannabis that can be purchased at any one time is 30 g.