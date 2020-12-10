The teenage boy who was stabbed on the weekend has died and become Montreal's 25th homicide

The teenager who was stabbed on Saturday night in an altercation has died and police have confirmed he is the victim in Montreal's 25th homicide.

Montreal police (SPVM) say charges are expected to be laid after they determine the circumstances leading to the 17-year-old's death, which was confirmed Wednesday evening.

Police arrested several individuals who were present during the altercation, but Crown prosecutors have not laid any formal charges yet.

"All the people who were present met with the investigator but we're still looking at what kind of charges will be laid," said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

The boy along with friends arrived at the hospital Saturday around 12:20 a.m. after the teenager was stabbed in the leg.

Hospital staff called the cops, who opened an investigation.

Officers were able to locate the scene of the altercation on Pierre-Chasseur St. and Barthelemy St. in the Riviere-des-Prairies borough.

Investigators found blood at the scene.

Bergeron said the investigation is ongoing.