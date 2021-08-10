iHeartRadio
The voice competition opens... for the new REM light rail line in Montreal

image.jpg

Do you want a soothing female voice announcing your next Réseau express métropolitain (REM) stop or a slightly different soothing female voice announcing your next stop?

The company behind the upcoming REM light rail train in the Greater Montreal area has opened a voting contest to choose the next voice of the public transit line.

The choice is between three female voices that can be heard on the REM site. None of the voices belong to any member of the band REM.

"From terminal departures to station arrivals, along with any special messages, the REM’s voice accompanies you throughout your trips on the automated light rail system," reads the voting site.

Le REM est en processus de sélection de sa voix et nous voulons votre avis! Impliquez-vous dans la sélection de la voix emblématique du réseau, visitez https://t.co/njwDkRBHcQ pour écouter les extraits des trois voix finalistes et voter pour celle que vous préférez!

— REM - Réseau express métropolitain (@REMgrandmtl) August 9, 2021

The winning voice will be announced later this fall.

