Theatre, bar, library: Take a look at this 32-room mansion that just sold for $11.7M in Westmount

A 32-room mansion in Westmount has sold for $11.7 million -- a bargain, since the price tag was $15-million.

The 11,489-square-foot home, located at 100 Summit Circle, belonged to former Canadian Senator, businessman and philanthropist Leo Kolber, who died at the age of 91 in January.

The house was on the market for 96 days.



Photo by Francis Lhotelin

It sits on the edge of the Summit woods atop Mount Royal and features just about everything most people's hearts could desire: an in-ground pool, a four-car garage, a home cinema, a library and a bar.





The broker who handled the sale was Christina Miller with Profusion Immobilier. She often handles luxury home sales in Westmount.

In the online listing, Kolber's home was described in a decidedly non-2020 way -- as a perfect venue for events, with a reception room designed to welcome 200 guests and a vestibule in the entrance that can be used as a coat check.



Photo by Francis Lhotelin

"The Kolber family designed it for entertaining and the common spaces are perfect for doing just that," Miller said in an email to CTV News.

She added that the new owners are "very happy" with their purchase.

The spacious kitchen was also designed to fit a catering team, according to the listing.



Miller didn't address why it sold for well under the asking price.

But Montreal's real estate market is in flux right now after eight months of the pandemic. It's still very hot overall, but the suburbs and towns around the city have been doing especially well, while downtown sales are lagging.

However, pools have been major selling points in and around the city for months now. Another key quality, according to real estate experts, is speed and very little need for any adjustments, since materials and workers of many kinds can be hard to come by right now.

This property was listed as equipped with a lot of household items, including all of its wall-mounted TVs, appliances, and pool accessories -- only the furniture, artwork and mirrors will be removed.



