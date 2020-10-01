'Theft by distraction' suspects arrested at Costco Boucherville

Police in Longueuil arrested three people in the parking lot of a business in Boucherville on Tuesday morning and have charged them with theft.

In a statement on Facebook police say two men, aged 29 and 38 and a 23 year old woman have since been released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Investigator say they were called to a business on chemin de Touraine after getting reports of the trio acting suspiciously.

Several comments to the post say the incident happened at the Costco outlet.

Police say the suspects were trying to distract people as they were loading their cars and they believe that the suspects may have been involved in thefts in other regions.

Several weeks ago Costco Pointe-Claire officials asked police to increase patrols in their neighbourhood after several people reported having purses and other valuables stolen in the parking lot under similar circumstances.

