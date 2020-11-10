iHeartRadio
There's a hole-in-one, and then there's THIS hole-in-one

Jon Rahm (Getty Images)

It's certainly a shot to remember, but, it's not your typical hole-in-one.

Jon Rahm was playing a practice round on Tuesday prior to The Masters tournanment, which formally begins on Thursday.

What happened on the 16th hole is something he, and others, will remember for a very long time.

He hit the ball along the surface of the water en route to a hole-in-one, on his birthday, no less.

Video of the shot shows the ball skipping onto the green before it eventually curves sharply and drops into the hole.

As if that's not exciting enough, the hole-in-one was Rahm’s second during Masters practice.

 

 

