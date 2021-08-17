There's an abundance of earwigs in Sept-Îles this summer

The earwig, an insect of the forficulidae family, is more present this year in the Cote-Nord municipality of Sept-Rivières than in the past. According to exterminator Karl Lagacé, this summer's weather is playing a major role in the increased spread of earwigs in residents' yards.

“There have always been requests for outdoor treatments against earwigs, but this year, we have a greater number of calls compared to other years,” said Lagacé.

The rain, heat and humidity provide an environment in which earwigs can thrive, he adds.

"Since we've had a fairly wet summer so far, it's normal to see more earwigs,” he says

Each year, a female lays about 50 eggs in the soil, caring for the larvae after they’ve hatched. Thus, an early infestation can quickly deteriorate to become unpleasant and invasive, even getting inside homes.

It’s important to reduce the humidity level around the floor of the house as much as possible by redirecting the gutters to keep water away and avoid its accumulation around the building. Further, nothing should be kept directly on the ground without ventilation space underneath.

Other ways to avoid a spread include cleaning the ground of any wood or leaves, caulking all visible cracks and crevices, and placing small jars of vegetable oil in places where earwigs are visible. Contact with soapy water can also kill the insect, Lagacé adds.

Earwigs are completely harmless and are in no way dangerous to humans. However, their presence inside the home can quickly become unpleasant — and outside, their droppings can stain exterior siding and covers for and boats and barbecues, for example.

“In small amounts, earwigs can be good for gardens, especially to counteract the presence of aphids and any other insect pests. However, in large quantities, earwigs can become harmful to a garden since they also feed on plants,'' concludes Lagacé.