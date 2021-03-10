iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'There were no experts': Inside a Montreal hospital's COVID-19 intensive care ward a year into the pandemic

image.jpg

Thursday marks the first anniversary of the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

One year ago, we had no idea what was in store – and that was also the case at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital, the first hospital in the city to be designated for COVID-19 patients. 

CTV Montreal was granted exclusive access to its intensive care unit. 

Journalist Cindy Sherwin takes us behind the scenes to how it all began, when the first coronavirus patient came in to the ICU.

Watch the video above and check back Thursday for more on this story.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error