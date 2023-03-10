iHeartRadio
These 10 Quebec coworkers just won a $2M jackpot


Ten coworkers are splitting a $2-million prize from Loto-Quebec. (Source: CNW Group/Loto-Quebec)

Sometimes it pays off to buy lottery tickets with your co-workers, especially when it only takes a month to hit the jackpot.

That was the case for a group of 10 workers at Fondrémy Inc., a family-owned foundry in Chambly, Que., who won $2 million with a winning Québec 49 Formule group ticket.

Each of them are taking home $200,000 in winnings from Loto-Québec.

"We'd only been playing the lottery as a group for a month!" said Matthieu Côté, one of the coworkers, in a news release. 

He bought a ticket at a gas station for the Feb. 25 draw and called his coworkers when he found out he won.

"He then called the other group members, one by one. Some cried out for joy, while others were unable to sleep that night. Two co-workers even said they didn't believe they'd actually won until they got the confirmation on Monday morning," Loto-Québec said in the release.

The lucky colleagues, who are now planning vacations and renovations, say they will continue to buy lottery tickets even after winning the big prize.

