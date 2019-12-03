These are the 10 most stolen cars in Quebec this year
The Insurance Bureau of Canda has released its annual list of the most stolen cars in Canada, and in Quebec, the Top 10 list consists of just two makes: Lexus and Toyota.
According to the IBC, these are the 10 most stolen cars in Quebec in 2019:
- 2018 Lexus RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD
- 2018 Lexus NX300/NX300h 4DR AWD
- 2017 Lexus RX350/RX450h 4DR AWD
- 2016 Lexus RX350/RX450h 4DR AWD
- 2017 Toyota HIGHLANDER 4DR 4WD
- 2018 Toyota HIGHLANDER 4DR 4WD
- 2015 Toyota PRIUS V 5DR
- 2017 Lexus NX200t/NX300h 4DR AWD
- 2015 Lexus NX200t/NX300h 4DR AWD
- 2016 Toyota Highlander 4DR 4WDd
The Quebec list is, perhaps unsurprisingly, distinct from the Canada-wide list, which is heavy on Ford trucks:
- Ford 350SD AWD 2007
- Ford 350SD AWD 2006
- Ford 350SD AWD 2005
- Ford 350SD AWD 2004
- Ford 250SD AWD 2006
- Ford 350SD AWD 2003
- Lexus RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD 2018
- Ford F250 SD 4WD 2005
- Ford F350 SD 4AWD 2002
- Honda Civic Si 2DR Coupe 1998
Among the IBC's findings, announced in a statement Tuesday:
- Automobile theft costs Canadians more than $1 billion a year
- The Top 4 reasons criminals target a vehicle for theft: to sell it abroad, to re-sell to consumers, to get somwehere ('joyriding,' in other words) and to commit other crimes.
- Thiefs are increasingly targeting cars that have keyless entry systems, using wireless transmitters to access the vehicle.
Latest Audio
-
Mulcair: Scheer missed a glorious opportunity
It was Throne Speech day in Ottawa and Tom was reasonably impressed by the vague promises, but the Conservatives also missed an opportunity to attack the government.
-
Wilson: I felt compelled to come forward and tell my story
Greenfield Park borough Councillor Wade Wilson was sexually abused while playing hockey as a child and he shared his story with our audience.
-
6 gun incidents in Montreal in just 7 days with the 30th anniversary of Polytechnique upon us
Wendy Cukier, Ryerson professor, spokesperson for the Coalition for Gun Control, and author of “The Global Gun Epidemic”