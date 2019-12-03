iHeartRadio
These are the 10 most stolen cars in Quebec this year

The logo gleams on the chrome grille of an unsold 2007 Lexus RX350 sports utility vehicle parked in front of a Lexus dealership in Frederick, Colo. on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Insurance Bureau of Canda has released its annual list of the most stolen cars in Canada, and in Quebec, the Top 10 list consists of just two makes: Lexus and Toyota.

According to the IBC, these are the 10 most stolen cars in Quebec in 2019:

  1. 2018 Lexus RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD
  2. 2018 Lexus NX300/NX300h 4DR AWD
  3. 2017 Lexus RX350/RX450h 4DR AWD
  4. 2016 Lexus RX350/RX450h 4DR AWD
  5. 2017 Toyota HIGHLANDER 4DR 4WD
  6. 2018 Toyota HIGHLANDER 4DR 4WD
  7. 2015 Toyota PRIUS V 5DR
  8. 2017 Lexus NX200t/NX300h 4DR AWD
  9. 2015 Lexus NX200t/NX300h 4DR AWD
  10. 2016 Toyota Highlander 4DR 4WDd

The Quebec list is, perhaps unsurprisingly, distinct from the Canada-wide list, which is heavy on Ford trucks:

  1. Ford 350SD AWD 2007
  2. Ford 350SD AWD 2006
  3. Ford 350SD AWD 2005
  4. Ford 350SD AWD 2004
  5. Ford 250SD AWD 2006
  6. Ford 350SD AWD 2003
  7. Lexus RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD 2018
  8. Ford F250 SD 4WD 2005
  9. Ford F350 SD 4AWD 2002
  10. Honda Civic Si 2DR Coupe 1998

Among the IBC's findings, announced in a statement Tuesday:

  • Automobile theft costs Canadians more than $1 billion a year
  • The Top 4 reasons criminals target a vehicle for theft: to sell it abroad, to re-sell to consumers, to get somwehere ('joyriding,' in other words) and to commit other crimes.
  • Thiefs are increasingly targeting cars that have keyless entry systems, using wireless transmitters to access the vehicle.
