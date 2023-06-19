'These are universal rights': Refugee advocates march to Roxham Road after Supreme Court ruling

Dozens of activists continued their march from Montreal to Roxham Road on Sunday to protest the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Safe Third Country Agreement.

The demonstrators denounce the agreement that stops refugee claimants from coming to Canada if they are already in the U.S.

"We think it sabotages the right to asylum as recognized by international law," said Delphine Mass, who walked in the march.

Many fear that the United States is not a safe asylum country because asylum seekers are the subject of political pressure.

"We're worried that by closing the border completely, it's going to force people that really have a reason to come into Canada to go through unsafe routes," said Jill Hanley, another marcher.

Last week, the Supreme Court confirmed the Safe Third Country Agreement was legally valid and said any changes would have to come from the government.

"Human rights are for you and me," said Claudia Arranda, a refugee who joined the march. "Tomorrow it could be for someone else. These are universal rights."

The demonstrators aim to reach Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. by late Monday afternoon.