These hand sanitizers may be a health risk
Health Canada is advising Canadians that several hand sanitizers may be a health risk since they contain technical-grade ethanol.
Products from four different brands have sparked the advisory.
|
Product
|
Recalling Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Date Added
|
Avery Essentials Hand Sanitizer
|
Universal Consumer Brands
|
80099591
|
20E31A
|
May 2023
|
June 24, 2020
|
80099412
|
20C30A
20D19A
|
April 2023
|
20E08A
20E01A
|
May 2023
|
Med Clean Hand Sanitizer
|
Brands International Corporation
|
80021511
|
20100001
|
April 9, 2023
|
June 24, 2020
|
Protectenol Hand Sanitizer
|
Applied Lubrication Technology Inc.
|
80098373
|
20-075 to 20-082
20-084 to 20-100
20-103 to 20-144
20-148 to 20-209
20-211 to 20-295
20-298 to 20-306
20-310 to 20-312
20-314 to 20-330
20-338 to 20-363
20-397
20-405
20-419
20-421
20-422
20-426
20-427
|
N/A
|
June 24, 2020
|
Visibly Clean Hand Sanitizer
|
Brands International Corporation
|
None
|
All
|
All
|
June 24, 2020
For the complete list of recalled products and for more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
