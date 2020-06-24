These hand sanitizers may be a health risk

Health Canada is advising Canadians that several hand sanitizers may be a health risk since they contain technical-grade ethanol.

Products from four different brands have sparked the advisory.

Product Recalling Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Avery Essentials Hand Sanitizer Universal Consumer Brands 80099591 20E31A May 2023 June 24, 2020 80099412 20C30A 20D19A April 2023 20E08A 20E01A May 2023 Med Clean Hand Sanitizer Brands International Corporation 80021511 20100001 April 9, 2023 June 24, 2020 Protectenol Hand Sanitizer Applied Lubrication Technology Inc. 80098373 20-075 to 20-082 20-084 to 20-100 20-103 to 20-144 20-148 to 20-209 20-211 to 20-295 20-298 to 20-306 20-310 to 20-312 20-314 to 20-330 20-338 to 20-363 20-397 20-405 20-419 20-421 20-422 20-426 20-427 N/A June 24, 2020 Visibly Clean Hand Sanitizer Brands International Corporation None All All June 24, 2020