These hand sanitizers may be a health risk

image

Health Canada is advising Canadians that several hand sanitizers may be a health risk since they contain technical-grade ethanol.

Products from four different brands have sparked the advisory.

   

Product

Recalling Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Avery Essentials Hand Sanitizer

Universal Consumer Brands

80099591

20E31A

May 2023

June 24, 2020

80099412

20C30A

20D19A

April 2023

20E08A

20E01A

May 2023

Med Clean Hand Sanitizer

Brands International Corporation

80021511

20100001

April 9, 2023

June 24, 2020

Protectenol Hand Sanitizer

Applied Lubrication Technology Inc.

80098373

20-075 to 20-082

20-084 to 20-100 

20-103 to 20-144 

20-148 to 20-209 

20-211 to 20-295 

20-298 to 20-306 

20-310 to 20-312 

20-314 to 20-330 

20-338 to 20-363 

20-397

20-405

20-419

20-421

20-422

20-426

20-427

N/A

June 24, 2020

Visibly Clean Hand Sanitizer

Brands International Corporation

None

All

All

June 24, 2020

For the complete list of recalled products and for more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert

