'These kids need us': Volunteers wanted to drive children in youth protection to activities, meetings

The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal is searching for volunteer drivers to help transport children in youth protection (DPJ) to various activities or supervised meetings with their parents.

In a video posted to Facebook, the CIUSSS shows José Martin, one of the DPJ's volunteer drivers, on her way to pick up two children from two different schools.

"Firstly, my priority is the children," she explains, smiling. "Secondly, I like to drive. It's relaxing, even if I'm in traffic. That's why I decided to become a volunteer driver instead of a host family."

Driving is a small way to show these children a little love, Martin adds, even if it's just listening to what they have to say on the way from Point A to Point B.

Many of the children that need transportation are very young and cannot take the bus alone, she explains.

"These kids need us," Martin says, adding she often gets big hugs from the children when they see her. "If you have a little time to give back to our kids, it helps them and it can make a big difference in their lives."

Martin notes the department is in great need of volunteers, so the hours are flexible.

"We can be available just the mornings, the evenings or all day," she says.

Anyone with questions is invited to call 514 222 1745 or e-mail benevolat.ciusss.ccsmtl@ssss.gouv.qc.ca