These services will resume at Montreal's libraries on Monday
Montreal's bookworms will have cause to celebrate on Monday, as numerous services will resume at the city's libraries .
According to the Biblio Montreal website, those services include, among others:
- Document loan and return services
- Access to collections
- Access to reading and working spaces
- Access to computer workstations
- Fee payments
- Interlibrary loans
Among the services that will not yet resume are the issuing of Access Montreal cards and on-site consultation of newspapers and magazines.
While many of Montreal's librairies have reopened, several remain closed. Those include:
- Haut-Anjou Library
- Mercier service point
- Parc-Extension Library
- Roxboro Library
- St-Henri Library
- Salaberry Library
The site warned that the number of people allowed into the librairies at any given time will continue to be limited, due to physical distancing guidelines issued by the provincial government. Face masks continue to be mandatory for those visiting Montreal's librairies and returned documents undergo a 24-hour quarantine before being lent out again.
