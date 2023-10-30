These tips can help keep your kids safe while trick-or-treating, says SAAQ

The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) is reminding trick-or-treaters to stay safe when stirring up mischief on Halloween night.

The Crown corporation, along with police forces across the province, is reminding kids to prioritize staying safe.

This includes:

Wearing light-coloured clothing with reflective strips;

Wearing make-up instead of a mask;

Using a flashlight to see better and be more visible;

Informing your parents of your route and time of return;

Ringing doorbells as a group or with an adult -- never go inside;

Trick-or-treating on one side of the street at a time to avoid crossing unnecessarily;

Using sidewalks -- or if there are none, walking on the side of the street facing traffic;

Crossing streets at intersections and obeying traffic signs;

Not approaching or getting into vehicles without your parents' permission;

Checking your treats with your parents to make sure they're safe to eat.

"Don't forget that children are excited at the idea of wandering the streets to trick-or-treat," said the SAAQ. "Let's make sure they can do so safely."

The SAAQ is also asking adults to: