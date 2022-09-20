'They don't want to make time for us': Students stung after CAQ and PQ sit out of Dawson College debate

Candidates from various Quebec political parties took part in an English-language debate at Dawson college Tuesday with topics ranging from climate change, to systemic racism, to identity politics.

But two parties were notably absent from the discussion: the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) and the Parti Quebecois (PQ).

According to Donal Gill, a political science professor at the junior college (CEGEP), the latter didn't even respond to the invite.

"The CAQ replied and declined to participate. The PQ didn't even bother to answer our invitations," he said.

Gill said the parties of Francois Legault and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon missed out on an opportunity to connect with young voters.

"I think it's really unfortunate. As a political science teacher, I'm always encouraging my students to see avenues of participation in our political system and get involved, and it's discouraging to see parties decline the opportunity."

To Dawson students like Kiana Lalavi, the move sends a clear message.

"They don't want to cater to the Dawson community, that they don't think it's worth their time," said Lalavi, who is a Dawson Student Union executive.

"Regardless of whether they get their votes here or not, these [students] are people they have to represent in government, these are people that are Quebec civilians."

Diana Rice, coordinator of the Dawson College Peace Centre, agrees.

"For them not to show up sends a big message that our students aren't valuable, the diversity of our students aren't valuable, and they don't want to make time for us, and they don't want to make time for the things that matter to our students," she said.

But their absence is perhaps not so surprising.

Much of the discourse around Bill 96, Quebec's new language law, was centred on its effect on English CEGEPs.

In January, the CAQ shelved Dawson's $100 million expansion project, opting to prioritize French schools instead.

The PQ was also against the expansion.

"If they can avoid being criticized for their policies regarding Dawson, by Dawson students -- well, they're probably going to feel that's time better spent," said Gill.