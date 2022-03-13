Ukrainians 'want to go home': Montreal rabbis recount experience helping refugees in Poland

Three Montreal rabbis have returned from a trip to Poland helping Ukrainian refugees cross into the country — and now they're sharing their experience.

Representing various synagogues across Greater Montreal, Rabbis Reuben Poupko, Adam Scheier and Mark Fishman reported to Poland last week, where the vast majority of Ukranian refugees have fled to following Russia's invasion of their country.

The rabbis offered supplies like food, money, blankets and jackets — anything to comfort families torn apart by military attacks.

The goal was to "give a hug, or bring a smile, or give a little piece of chocolate to a child who just a few days ago [was] sleeping in their own bedroom," said Rabbi Scheier of the Congregation Shaar Hashomayim.

But as Rabbi Fishman of the Congregation Beth Tikvah points out, all the refugees really wanted was "to go home."

Watching families crowd train stations, the three rabbis were thinking about their own ancestors during the Second World War.

"It's so inspiring to go back 80 years later and now be in the position to help others. It’s a tangible demonstration of the simple truth that we have learned from the past," said Rabbi Poupko of the Beth Israel Beth Aaron Congregation.

Poupko says the political powers that be in Western countries need to step up to prevent things from getting worse.

"This is a two-track issue," he said. "Humanitarian groups dealing with the people, with the individuals that have been affected. But the problem? [...] The problem is Russia, the problem is Putin, the problem is an aggressive attack, [an] unprovoked attack on another country."

Now that the trio are back home, they're answering a lot of questions from their congregants, wanting to know how they can help.

"I think the essential act here that all of us can do is to be able to donate money to trustworthy aid organizations on the ground," said Fishman.

So far, more than 2 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the invasion began.