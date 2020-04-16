They won't back down: CHOM 977 staffers band together for a Tom Petty cover

It hasn't been easy to keep spirits up after a solid month in isolation, with the promise of more to come, but staff members at CJAD 800 sister station CHOM 977 are doing their part.

Several CHOM 977 personalities, including Terry DiMonte, Jason Rockman, and Bilal Butt, among many others, have banded together — remotely, of course — for a cover of the Tom Petty classic 'I Won't Back Down' to help brighten people's days.

The lyrics are especially poignant for the times, even defiant — Gonna stand my ground, won't be turned around/And I'll keep this world from draggin' me down/Gonna stand my ground and I won't back down.

There ain't no easy way out of this current crisis, but Montrealers appear to have taken a shine to the song — the video is quickly going viral, having been viewed more than 20,000 times in just a few hours, with hundreds of shares.