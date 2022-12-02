Things to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The snow may be sparse, but it's never too soon to get into the holiday spirit. Here are a few things to do in and around Montreal this weekend, with a festive twist:
HOLIDAY MARKETS
WHERE: Varies
PRICE: Varies
Montreal hosts a wide variety of Christmas markets during the holiday season, from traditional vendors to vegan and Japanese markets.
Find a comprehensive list of holiday markets to check out this weekend here.View this post on Instagram
COOKIE DECORATING
WHERE: CF Marché des Promenades
PRICE: Free, but book ahead
Feeling crafty, but also peckish? Take part in a free cookie decorating event in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville on the South Shore. Elves will be on site to answer all your cookie-decorating queries.
PEOPLE'S GOSPEL CHOIR
WHERE: Westmount's Victoria Hall Community Centre
PRICE: $27.54 for adults, $11.62 for kids
After a pandemic pause, the People's Gospel Choir is back! On Saturday, the choir, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will put on its first show in two-and-a-half years.
COCA-COLA HOLIDAY CARAVAN
WHERE: Old Port
PRICE: Free
The massive, Christmas-themed Coca-Cola truck will stop at the Old Port Saturday during its journey through North America. Check out the lights, grab some goodies and take a picture with Santa before it takes off for its next destination.
DOWNTOWN SKATE
WHERE: Quartier des spectacles
PRICE: Free (not including rentals)
Montreal's free, refrigerated, 1,500-square-metre ice rink is back in action at the Esplanade Tranquille. If you don't have the right equipment at home, skate rentals are available on-site.