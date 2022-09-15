Things to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Sept. 16-18

The temperature has dropped, but that's no excuse to stay home. Here are a few things to do in and around Montreal.

EXPLORE THE CITY

Take a free walking tour of the Quartier des Spectacles every Saturday starting at 4 p.m. -- you may just learn something new.

WHERE: Quartier des spectacles

PRICE: Free

TECHNO NIGHT

Boogie away at La Ronde's Techno Nights while also enjoying some of your favourite rides.

WHERE: La Ronde

PRICE: $39.99

PANDEMIC PANDAMONIUM

Check out a new exhibit, INCIPIT - COVID-19, at the McCord Museum that looks back on the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHERE: McCord Museum

Price: Free for kids under 17; $14 for students; $17 for seniors and $19 for adults

RODA DE SAMBA

Explore the Groupe Canjerê's roda de samba at the AfroMusée, complete with appetizers and drinks.

WHERE: AfroMusée (533 Ontario Street East, suite 100)

PRICE: Free for kids under 10; $15 in advance; $20 at the door (cash only)

LOCAL ART

Discover "Who Would Hold You If The Sky Betrayed Us," a versatile art, performance and music project created by Montreal band Thus Owls.

WHERE: La Chapelle

PRICE: Starting at $15

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

As always, Montreal has lots to offer during the fall, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.

If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).

Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time: