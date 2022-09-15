iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Things to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Sept. 16-18

A woman walks amongst fallen leaves on Mount Royal on a mild fall day in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

The temperature has dropped, but that's no excuse to stay home. Here are a few things to do in and around Montreal.

EXPLORE THE CITY

Take a free walking tour of the Quartier des Spectacles every Saturday starting at 4 p.m. -- you may just learn something new.

WHERE: Quartier des spectacles

PRICE: Free

TECHNO NIGHT

Boogie away at La Ronde's Techno Nights while also enjoying some of your favourite rides.

WHERE: La Ronde

PRICE: $39.99

PANDEMIC PANDAMONIUM

Check out a new exhibit, INCIPIT - COVID-19, at the McCord Museum that looks back on the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHERE: McCord Museum

Price: Free for kids under 17; $14 for students; $17 for seniors and $19 for adults

RODA DE SAMBA

Explore the Groupe Canjerê's roda de samba at the AfroMusée, complete with appetizers and drinks.

WHERE: AfroMusée (533 Ontario Street East, suite 100)

PRICE: Free for kids under 10; $15 in advance; $20 at the door (cash only)

LOCAL ART

Discover "Who Would Hold You If The Sky Betrayed Us," a versatile art, performance and music project created by Montreal band Thus Owls.

WHERE: La Chapelle

PRICE: Starting at $15

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

As always, Montreal has lots to offer during the fall, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.

If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).

Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time:

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*