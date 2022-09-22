iHeartRadio
Things to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Sept. 23-25


John Boyadjian ccaptures the colorful foliage on canvas as he takes advantage of a sunny fall afternoon in Mount Royal park in Montreal. (CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz)

It's officially fall, and though the leaves haven't quite changed colour yet, you may want to grab a coat before heading out to explore the city.

Here are a few events happening this weekend in and around Montreal:

POW WOW

Join the First People's House under the big tent at McGill University for a full day of traditional dancing, drumming, singing and more.

WHERE: McGill University's lower field

PRICE: Free

HAUNTED MONTREAL

Take a guided tour through downtown Montreal's haunted bars, a forgotten graveyard, hotels rife with paranormal activity and more.

WHERE: Norman Bethune Square

PRICE: Starting at $24.50

FAIT AU QUÉBEC

From accessories to art and food, discover some local artisans at the Fait au Québec Etsy de Laval event.

WHERE: The cafeteria of Collège Laval (1275 du Collège Avenue)

PRICE: Varies

FASHION WEEK ON THE WELL

Discover some of Montreal's most fashion-forward stores as Promenade Wellington takes part in Montreal Fashion Week.

WHERE: Wellington Street

PRICE: Varies

MULTICULTURAL POTLUCK

Put your cooking skills to the test and share some delicious food at the multicultural potluck organized by Bienvenue à NDG.

WHERE: Herbert-Outerbridge Park

PRICE: Free

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

As always, Montreal has lots to offer during the fall, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.

If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).

Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time:

