Things to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
The first weekend of October is coming up, and you know what that means: spooky, fall stuff.
Here are few events happening this weekend in and around Montreal:
GO BIG OR GOURD HOME
Get a head start on your pumpkin shopping at Citrouville in Saint-Zotique, about an hour's drive out of the city. Visit the corn maze or snap a pic at the iconic "Maisons de citrouilles."
WHERE: Saint-Zotique
PRICE: $17.40 for adults, $13.05 for kids
GET SPOOKED
Take a guided tour with Haunted Montreal through downtown's haunted bars, a forgotten graveyard, and paranormal hotels.
WHERE: Norman Bethune Square
PRICE: Starting at $24.50
POP OUT
Catch some live musical performances, talks, films, art shows, and craft fairs through the Pop Montreal festival, on til Oct. 2.
WHERE: Around the city
PRICE: Varies
TRANSFORM
Take your Halloween costume for a test run on Oct. 2 at Festival Phénomena. This year's theme? Mother Nature!
WHERE: Parc Lahaie
PRICE: Free
OLDIES BUT GOODIES
If you're really stumped on what to do this weekend, don't forget about the classics: