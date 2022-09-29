iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Things to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2


A pumpkin vendor waits for customers at a market, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The first weekend of October is coming up, and you know what that means: spooky, fall stuff.

Here are few events happening this weekend in and around Montreal:

GO BIG OR GOURD HOME

Get a head start on your pumpkin shopping at Citrouville in Saint-Zotique, about an hour's drive out of the city. Visit the corn maze or snap a pic at the iconic "Maisons de citrouilles."

WHERE: Saint-Zotique

PRICE: $17.40 for adults, $13.05 for kids

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by CitrouilleVille (@citrouilleville)

GET SPOOKED

Take a guided tour with Haunted Montreal through downtown's haunted bars, a forgotten graveyard, and paranormal hotels.

WHERE: Norman Bethune Square

PRICE: Starting at $24.50

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Haunted Montréal (@hauntedmontreal)

POP OUT

Catch some live musical performances, talks, films, art shows, and craft fairs through the Pop Montreal festival, on til Oct. 2.

WHERE: Around the city

PRICE: Varies

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by POP Montréal (@popmontreal)

TRANSFORM

Take your Halloween costume for a test run on Oct. 2 at Festival Phénomena. This year's theme? Mother Nature!

WHERE: Parc Lahaie

PRICE: Free

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Festival Phénomena (@festivalphenomena)

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

If you're really stumped on what to do this weekend, don't forget about the classics:

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*