Things to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Sept. 9-11

People enjoy a warm sunny day in a city park in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Take yourself out this weekend and check out some of the fun things happening in Montreal.

I AM SAILING

Always wanted to step onto a sailboat? Canada Ocean Racing, a new offshore sailing team, is hosting free boat tours all weekend.

WHERE: Port d'escale (2 de la Commune Street Est)

PRICE: Free

COMPETITION CYCLE

Cheer for some of the planet's cycling elite as they take part in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on Sept. 11.

WHERE: Parc Jeanne-Mance

PRICE: Free

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

Dive into the creative minds of the Festival Quartiers Danses, presenting unique dance creations from around the world.

WHERE: Varies

PRICE: Varies

LA GRANDE RENTRÉE

Explore La grande rentrée du Quartier latin, a cultural and student event that showcases music, dance, improv theatre and other street activities.

WHERE: Quartier des Spectacles (Saint-Denis Street)

PRICE: Free

PARTY TIME

There's still time to dance it up in front of some of the world's hottest DJs at Piknic Électronik, which runs until Oct. 9.

WHERE: Parc Jean-Drapeau

PRICE: $20 to $48

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

As always, Montreal has lots to offer each summer, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.

If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).

On a hot day, pack a towel (and some sunscreen) and spend the day at a beach -- you have a choice of Verdun Beach, Jean-Doré Beach on Parc Jean-Drapeau, Plage Boucherville, the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, just to name a few.

Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time:

