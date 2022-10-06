Things to do in Montreal this Thanksgiving long weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weather will cool down again slightly this weekend, but don't let that stop you from enjoying some of the cozy fall activities Montreal has to offer.
Here are few events happening this Thanksgiving long weekend in Montreal:
GET YOUR GRILL ON
Grab a bite at the Premiers Vendredis special barbeque on Friday, one of the largest food truck gatherings in the country. This year, it's a "Smoke Show Special" edition.
WHERE: Parc Olympique Esplanade
PRICE: Free entryView this post on Instagram
VISIT THE VEGAN FESTIVAL
If barbecue isn't your thing, hit up Montreal's vegan festival on Saturday and Sunday. Whether you're already plant-based or curious about the lifestyle, the event has something for everyone, featuring lectures, cooking demos, and exhibitors.
WHERE: Palais de Congres
PRICE: Starting at $9
GET SPOOKED
It is spooky season, after all, so take a guided tour with Haunted Montreal through downtown's haunted bars, a forgotten graveyard, and paranormal hotels.
WHERE: Norman Bethune Square
PRICE: Starting at $24.50View this post on Instagram
GET SPOOKED SOME MORE
Speaking of scary, La Ronde's annual fright fest opens Oct. 8. Brave the haunted mazes and "Scare Zones," or check out a series of live shows. Or, you know, just go on the rides.
WHERE: La Ronde
PRICE: Starting at $39.99View this post on Instagram
GO TO THE GLOW
To complete your cozy fall evening, bask in the glow of the Gardens of Light. Or, meet curious creatures over at the Garden of Shivers, open all of October.
WHERE: Botanical Garden
PRICE: VariesView this post on Instagram
OLDIES BUT GOODIES
If you're really stumped on what to do this weekend, don't forget about the classics: