Things to do in Montreal this weekend: Oct. 14-16

Searching for something to do this weekend? Look no further. Here's a list of events happening in and around Montreal on Oct. 14-16.

GET JAZZED

The OFF jazz festival is coming to a close, but it's not too late to see a show or two this Friday and Saturday, featuring artists and groups like Triio, Florian Hoefner and Gabriel Genest. Venues are spread out around the city, and tickets can be purchased here.

WHERE: Varies

PRICE: Varies

A post shared by L'OFF Jazz (@offjazz_mtl)

NOSH ON NOODLES

Ramen lovers rejoice! The first-ever RAMEN RAMEN festival is taking place across more than 20 participating restaurants in Montreal. Customers can vote for their favourite dish on the festival's Facebook page.

WHERE: Varies

PRICE: Varies

LIVE OFF THE LAND, IN THE CITY

Living in the city doesn't mean you can't connect with nature. Check out an "urban greening" panel led by beekeeping organization Alveole's François-Guy Comeau. Learn about topics ranging from beehives and rooftop gardens to vertical farming.

WHERE: Age of Union building (7049 Saint-Urbain St.)

PRICE: FREE

A post shared by Age of Union (@ageofunion)

CATCH A CLASSIC

Can't decide what movie to see this weekend? Skip the new stuff and go for a classic. Grease is playing this weekend at the Montreal Art Centre and Museum. Sure, it's cheesy, but that's why we love it.

WHERE: Montreal Art Centre and Museum (1844 William St.)

PRICE: $20

HALLOWEEN STUFF

It is October after all, so if you're in the mood to get in the spirit of the season, a list of Halloween attractions can be found here.