Things to do in Montreal this weekend: Oct. 22-23

Looking for something to do in Montreal this weekend? Here's a list of a few events in and around the city, from Bazar browsing to dancing to hockey.

CF MONTREAL PLAYOFFS

CF Montreal (formerly the Impact) will continue the best season the franchise has ever had when Montreal plays New York City FC on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. They win that game and they are on to the finals.

WHERE: Saputo Stadium

PRICE: This game is sold out. Either find a bar or try Stubhub. There are some starting around $90.

Heavyweight tilt this Sunday at Stade Saputo.#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/rDYB5ua694

GO VINTAGE SHOPPING

If you're a lover of vintage items, antiques and curios, check out the Vintage Bazar on Saturday and Sunday for the annual fall sale.

WHERE: Eglise St-Jean Berchmans (Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie)

PRICE: Free entry

A post shared by Bazar Vintage Montreal (@bazarvintagemtl)

TAKE A CLASS

In the mood to learn a new skill? Get studious! Learn how to make macrame plant hangers at Porcelaine Sauvage or Scandanavian embroidery with La Société textile.

WHERE: Varies

PRICE: Varies

A post shared by Mathilde �� (@porcelainesauvage)

WATCH THE HABS GAME

After a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens will be back on the ice against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Tickets are selling fast!

WHERE: Bell Centre (downtown)

PRICE: Starting around $75

A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

FORRÓ PARTY

Discover the popular Brazilian dance at La Casona on Saturday. The night begins with a Forró lesson followed by hours of live music.

WHERE: La Casona (Mile End neighbourhood)

PRICE: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

A post shared by La Casona (@lacasonamtl)

SPOOKY STUFF

Halloween is right around the corner. If you're in the mood to celebrate, find a list of fun (and sometimes scary) Halloween-themed attractions to check out here.