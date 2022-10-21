iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Things to do in Montreal this weekend: Oct. 22-23


CF Montreal fans cheer on their team during second half MLS playoff soccer action against Orlando City SC in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Looking for something to do in Montreal this weekend? Here's a list of a few events in and around the city, from Bazar browsing to dancing to hockey.

CF MONTREAL PLAYOFFS

CF Montreal (formerly the Impact) will continue the best season the franchise has ever had when Montreal plays New York City FC on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. They win that game and they are on to the finals.

WHERE: Saputo Stadium

PRICE: This game is sold out. Either find a bar or try Stubhub. There are some starting around $90.

Heavyweight tilt this Sunday at Stade Saputo.#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/rDYB5ua694

— x - CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) October 19, 2022

GO VINTAGE SHOPPING

If you're a lover of vintage items, antiques and curios, check out the Vintage Bazar on Saturday and Sunday for the annual fall sale.

WHERE: Eglise St-Jean Berchmans (Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie)

PRICE: Free entry

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Bazar Vintage Montreal (@bazarvintagemtl)

TAKE A CLASS

In the mood to learn a new skill? Get studious! Learn how to make macrame plant hangers at Porcelaine Sauvage or Scandanavian embroidery with La Société textile.

WHERE: Varies

PRICE: Varies

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Mathilde �� (@porcelainesauvage)

WATCH THE HABS GAME

After a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens will be back on the ice against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Tickets are selling fast!

WHERE: Bell Centre (downtown)

PRICE: Starting around $75

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

FORRÓ PARTY

Discover the popular Brazilian dance at La Casona on Saturday. The night begins with a Forró lesson followed by hours of live music.

WHERE: La Casona (Mile End neighbourhood)

PRICE: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by La Casona (@lacasonamtl)

SPOOKY STUFF

Halloween is right around the corner. If you're in the mood to celebrate, find a list of fun (and sometimes scary) Halloween-themed attractions to check out here.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*