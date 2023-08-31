Things to do this Labour Day weekend in Montreal

The last long weekend of the summer is upon us. Montreal is in for some hot and sunny weather over Labour Day, and there are plenty of options for getting out to enjoy it.

Here are a few ideas:

When: Runs Friday until October 31 (7 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Where: Montreal Botanical Gardens

Cost: $11 to $23

Highlights: Take a walk through an expansive greenspace that transforms into a dazzling display of light and colour after the sun goes down. The immersive exhibit draws inspiration from Chinese, Japanese and First Nations cultures.

When: Friday to Sunday

Where: Place des Festivals

Cost: Free

Highlights: Artists and athletes converge for three days of live music and competition—from breakdancing and rap battles to three-on-three basketball. The annual urban culture festival is punctuated this year by the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

When: Friday (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Where: Olympic Park Esplanade

Cost: Free

Highlights: The 11th edition of this street food festival gives you a taste of Vietnam. It boasts over 60 booths, bars, and food trucks, plus a lineup of live performances. Montreal soul/funk band Clay and Friends take the stage at 9 p.m.

When: Runs daily until October 15

Where: Marché Bonsecours (325 de la Commune Street East)

Cost: $15

Highlights: Take in some of the most powerful photojournalism and documentary photographs of the last year at this annual showcase. The winning shots are chosen by a jury that reviewed over 60,000 photos from around the world.

When: Friday and Sunday

Where: The Diving Bell Social Club (3956 Saint Laurent Blvd.)

Cost: $15 to $20

Highlights: The seventh edition of this comedy festival featuring nearly 100 female, trans and non-binary performers wraps up this weekend. Take your pick from four shows, including a storytelling showcase called ‘Tales of Gender Affirmation.’

When: Sunday and Monday

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Cost: Starting at $22

Highlights: The Sunday staple for electronic music lovers returns with two chances to partake in the party. This weekend’s headliners are Misstress Barbara (Sunday) and The Blessed Madonna (Monday).