Thinking outside the fox: Rescue mission underway to save fox stranded on ice

Montreal animal rescuers are on a mission to save a fox stranded on the ice in the city’s Old Port.

Floating above the waters at King Edward Quay, the fox has proven to be a tough catch, with the Sauvetage Animal Rescue (SAR) setting up their second rescue operation on Friday afternoon.

The mission is still ongoing as of Friday night, according to the organization. A spokesperson told CTV News that a trap has been laid and is under constant surveillance.

On their Facebook page, SAR asked the public not to interfere with their efforts and to remain silent nearby, so as not to spook the animal.

The rescue group said it will take more “offensive” measures Saturday night if the trap doesn’t work.