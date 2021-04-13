iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Third night of protests against curfew anticipated for Tuesday

image.jpg

Protests against curfews in Montreal and other parts of Quebec are planned for the third night in a row on Tuesday.

While posts on social media called for a protest in Montreal, no location was specified. A Facebook event announced a Quebec City demonstration in front of the office of Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault.

While numerous fires were set and storefronts in what turned into a riot in Old Montreal on Monday, Tuesday's protest saw a heavy police presence when demonstrators turned up downtown.

Still, some present fired off fireworks and broken windows after the 8 p.m. curfew went into effect. Six people were arrested, including one for assaulting an officer and 192 tickets were given out for violating public health rules.

“We're tightening the screw here,” said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. “We want people to make sure they're respecting those measures and that we can, as soon as possible, get out of COVID together.” 

Earlier in the day, Premier Francois Legault addressed Quebec's young people, saying that while he has heard their message, the increasing number of people below 60 being hospitalized for COVID-19 necessitates the ongoing curfew. 

For the second night in a row, the STM announced changes to bus service in anticipation of the protest. Bus routes that were diverted at 7 p.m. included the 15, 24, 35, 55, 61, 75, 80, 107, 125, 129, 150, 168 and 178. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error