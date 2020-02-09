This Montrealer is showing the world what's possible via video game streams

Millennials getting famous for streaming their video games isn’t uncommon but a Montreal duo is using their channels to show the world what’s possible.

Bradley Heaven was born with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy. While he’s non-verbal he’s able to express himself through an eye-tracking device.

“New technology is really important to me because it allows me to see what technology is out there to improve my life and to improve the lives of other people with disabilities.”

Dan O’Connor works as Heaven’s aide and has watched how tech has altered his life.

“It’s literally Brad’s voice and without his eye-tracker Brad wouldn’t be able to communicate with the rest of the world,” he said. “He has quite the personality so he’s a little chatterbox on this thing.”

The two have created a website, allaccesslife.org, which serves as a one-stop shop for information and shares their story. They also stream videos of themselves gaming, testing out new technology for people with disabilities.

O’Connor said he could never have imagined it would all be possible when he first started working with Heaven 10 years ago.

“From an outsider looking in it looks like I’m the one helping Brad. In reality Brad has taught me so much about myself and seeing all the obstacles he has overcome in his life.”

Heaven’s childhood friend Tabatha Hall said it’s been a remarkable journey to witness.

“Being able to meet people and go on the net and develop a presence there as well as being part of the student population and talk in class… I’m very happy for him,” she said.

Bradley said he hopes to spread a simple message through his gaming career and website.

“My message would be to never give up when life gives you challenges,” he said. “Just push through and never be scared to ask for help.”