This pair of doctors describe what it's like to be quarantined together after positive COVID-19 tests

A pair of doctors who both tested positive for COVID-19 are quarantined together in an Eastern Townships cottage.

Opthalmologist Michael Quigley and family physician Janet Wilson attended a party on March 6. That's where the couple said they likely contracted the disease.

“Five days later I came down with very mild symptoms. Muscle aches, nasal congestion. We were aware of what was going on in China and when we went to the party we maintained a certain social distance,” said Quigley. “About a week after I came down with the symptoms I got a call from the host of the party saying someone had tested positive.”

Wilson said her own mild symptoms presented themselves on March 20.

The couple said both have taken several tests.

“The issue for us as health care workers is we have to have two negative tests before we can resume patient contact,” said Quigley. “From what we understand is the virus, most of the time, clears within three weeks. But I'm in the outlier group who continues to have virus shedding three-and-a-half weeks after my symptoms.”

Wilson said she'll be re-tested on Friday, two weeks after her symptoms first presented themselves. The pair said self-isolation has been “disquieting.”

“It's been somewhat boring. I'd like to get back to taking care of my patients,” said Quigley. “You deal with it the best way you can.”

Wilson said she's trying to continue working via telemedicine.

“The patients really appreciate being able to talk to me and express their concerns,” she said. “I've been impressed by the number of patients I think could potentially have COVID as well who don't meet the criteria for testing as it stands right now. The home isolation for everybody is very critical.”