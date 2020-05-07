This weekend's forecast in Montreal...snow?

by Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

Those looking for a pick-me-up during these anxious times may want to steer clear of the forecast for the Montreal area for the coming days — or even the rest of this story really.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of snow on Friday night and Saturday, with Friday night's low expected to fall to 0°C, and Saturday's forecast high only expected to reach an unseasonably cold0°C.

That precipitation may wind up just being rain, which we can also expect a lot of in the next few days: it's forecast intermittently from Thursday night through Sunday morning.

If one is looking for a bright side, it's that daytime highs will remain in the low teens from Monday through Wednesday, with mainly sunny skies in the forecast.

The average high temperature in Montreal for the second week of May is closer to 18°C.

The culprit for the unseasonably cold weather is a polar vortex expected to hit parts of Quebec and Ontario, including our neighbours down the 417 in Ottawa.

CJAD 800's Richard Deschamps contributed to this report.