Those dining out Friday night on Quebec's reopened terrasses should bring a sweater, it's cold

After a two-week stretch of above average temperatures, cooler air is now pushing into Quebec, as restaurant terrasses prepare to reopen.

Beginning May 13, Montreal had 14 straight days with highs above 20 degrees Celsius. The city also recorded three days with highs above the 30-degree mark. Now, as restaurant terrasses begin welcoming customers for the first time this year, cooler is moving in.

The forecast high for Montreal on Thursday is only expected to be 16 degrees Celsius, down from a high of 30 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. (The normal high for May 27 is 21 degrees Celsius.)

And temperatures are set to drop into the single digits across much of the province Thursday night.

Many communities outside of Montreal will see temperatures dip close to or even below the freezing mark, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue frost advisories.

Even cooler air will be pushing in on Friday, as restaurants reopen their outdoor dining spaces.

The forecast high in Montreal is only expected to be 14 degrees Celsius - the coolest temperature reading since May 11.

Temperatures will remain slightly below average through the weekend, but will bounce back beginning Monday.

Despite the cooler air, dry conditions are expected through the weekend and early next week.

Although the dry weather will be welcomed by outdoor diners, much of the province could use some rain. Montreal has had less than 10 mm of rain this May, while the average May rainfall is over 81 mm.