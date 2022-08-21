Thousands left without power as thunderstorms rumble southern Quebec

Montreal's intense heat turned electric Sunday evening as the city was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said Sunday afternoon conditions were favourable for a severe thunderstorm to develop on the islands of Montreal and Laval and elsewhere in Southern Quebec, warning of heavy rains, hail, and thunder.

By the early evening, large areas of the province were left without power as storms ripped through the province. By evening, tens of thousands of residents were still in the dark.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury," ECCC writes in its watch. "Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water."

The temperature is forecast to remain in the mid-20s Celsius but will feel more in the low 30s with the humidex. Monday and Tuesday are also forecast to be wet.

Active advisories can change quickly. For an up-to-date list, check Environment Canada's website.