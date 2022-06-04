Thousands of cyclists rolling through city in Montreal's Tour de l'Ile

Thousands of cyclists rolled through the Montreal streets Sunday for the annual Tour de L'Ile.

Organizers say around 19,000 participants signed up for this year's ride that took them on a 36-kilometre circuit through eight boroughs around Mount Royal.

The City of Montreal is being heralded for its bike-friendly routes, which have been enhanced thanks to a $17 million plan to improve the network with 36 new kilometres of paths.

Velo Quebec organized the Tour de l'Ile and Friday's Tour la Nuit, and director general Jean-Francois Rheault welcomed the plans for new routes to pedal.

"Montreal is a great cycling culture," he said. "People are going to work, people cycling for sports, and that's a sign of a healthy cycling culture. Also, the infrastructure we have protected infrastructure is key to people feeling safe and cycling more often."

Police and volunteers were on hand Sunday to manage the many road closures that resulted from the ride.