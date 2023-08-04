Thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers still powerless after storm

More than 30,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power early Friday morning after heavy rains and powerful winds swept through parts of the province on Thursday.

As of around 6 a.m., the Lanaudière, Laurentians and Outaouais regions are the hardest hit, accounting for more than 25,000 of the affected households.

Over 1,500 Montreal customers were in the dark Thursday night, but that number had dwindled to around 200 by morning.

Several Quebec regions were placed under severe thunderstorm warnings, and a tornado warning was issued for Mont-Tremblant and Vaudreuil, which was lifted.

In a Tweet Friday morning, Hydro-Quebec said it has 225 crews on the ground working to restore power.

Meanwhile, in Ontario, a tornado touched down in Ottawa's south end, damaging homes and downing trees. No injuries were reported.