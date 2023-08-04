iHeartRadio
Thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers still powerless after storm


FILE: A Hydro worker works on a power line in Montreal, Friday, April 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

More than 30,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power early Friday morning after heavy rains and powerful winds swept through parts of the province on Thursday.

As of around 6 a.m., the Lanaudière, Laurentians and Outaouais regions are the hardest hit, accounting for more than 25,000 of the affected households.

Over 1,500 Montreal customers were in the dark Thursday night, but that number had dwindled to around 200 by morning.

Several Quebec regions were placed under severe thunderstorm warnings, and a tornado warning was issued for Mont-Tremblant and Vaudreuil, which was lifted. 

In a Tweet Friday morning, Hydro-Quebec said it has 225 crews on the ground working to restore power. 

Thursday night storms caused numerous #outages impacting 72 000 clients in several areas of the province. Damages were caused mostly by branches and trees falling on our network. We have 225 crews on the ground working towards restoring power to our 31 000 clients still impacted,…

— Hydro-Québec (@hydro_customer) August 4, 2023

Meanwhile, in Ontario, a tornado touched down in Ottawa's south end, damaging homes and downing trees. No injuries were reported.  

