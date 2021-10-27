Thousands of public daycare workers in Quebec to strike for three more days in November

More than 11,000 public daycare workers in Quebec are planning to strike for three days next month as their union puts more pressure on the government to come up with a deal for better pay and working conditons.

The workers with the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS-CSN) plan to strike on Nov. 2, 3 and 4, the union announced Wednesday.

"We have a duty to continue to put pressure on the government," said Lucie Longchamps, vice-president of the FSSS-CSN, in a news release.

"Accepting what the government is offering us and signing a discounted agreement are the worst things we could do at this time. It would mean that workers would continue to be overworked, continue to be underpaid, and continue to leave their jobs."

The union rejected an offer from Quebec's Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel and presented a counter offer this week.

The third strike day -- on Nov. 4 -- will be the union's sixth day of its 10-day strike mandate that was adopted by 97 per cent of workers as negotiations continue.

Daycare workers, who have been without a contract for the last 18 months, previously held a two-day strike on Oct. 14 and 15.

Early childhood educators are paid $19 an hour when they start work, rising to $25 after 10 years. Among their demands is an average increase of $4 per hour in the first year.