Thousands of Quebecers declare COVID-19 rapid test results on new platform

More than 23,000 Quebecers have registered the results of their COVID-19 rapid test, just one day after officials announced the creation of the self-declaration platform.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says 1,153 people showed positive results Wednesday, which will be added to the province's daily tally.

A total of 18,271 positive results have been recorded since the portal opened.

"I am inviting people to register their tests over the last month, both positive and negative," the minister noted.

"This will give us a better idea of the total number of cases (self-testing and PCR) and the progression of the Omicron variant."

Along with vaccinations, Dubé insists rapid tests will help Quebecers learn to live with the virus.

This comes as officials ask that PCR testing be reserved for people in high-risk groups, such as health care workers or vulnerable populations.

"With this platform, everyone's responsibility can make a big difference," he said. "We need the support of Quebecers for this new tool."

Anyone who wants to submit their test can go onto the government's website, enter their identification information and the result of their rapid test.

People who don't have health insurance cards can also declare the results of their tests.