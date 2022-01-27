iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Thousands of Quebecers declare COVID-19 rapid test results on new platform

image.jpg

More than 23,000 Quebecers have registered the results of their COVID-19 rapid test, just one day after officials announced the creation of the self-declaration platform.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says 1,153 people showed positive results Wednesday, which will be added to the province's daily tally.

A total of 18,271 positive results have been recorded since the portal opened.

"I am inviting people to register their tests over the last month, both positive and negative," the minister noted.

"This will give us a better idea of the total number of cases (self-testing and PCR) and the progression of the Omicron variant."

Along with vaccinations, Dubé insists rapid tests will help Quebecers learn to live with the virus.

This comes as officials ask that PCR testing be reserved for people in high-risk groups, such as health care workers or vulnerable populations.

"With this platform, everyone's responsibility can make a big difference," he said. "We need the support of Quebecers for this new tool."

1/3
2 premières journées de la plateforme d’auto déclaration : déjà plus de 23K tests ont été enregistrés, dont 1K positifs hier, qui s’ajoutent aux tests PCR.
Pour le moment, le taux de positivité n’est pas représentatif, comme les gens ont déclaré plus les positifs. pic.twitter.com/iZKI5STCjf

— Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) January 27, 2022

Anyone who wants to submit their test can go onto the government's website, enter their identification information and the result of their rapid test.

People who don't have health insurance cards can also declare the results of their tests.

A man displays his COVID-19 rapid test kit after receiving it at a pharmacy in Montreal, Monday, December 20, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graham Hughes)

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error