Thousands of trees in Montreal's Angrignon Park latest victims of emerald ash borer

image.jpg

More than 3,600 ash trees in Montreal's Angrignon Park are coming down.

They're the latest victims of the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle.

“There’s no choice here. We have to cut those trees [down] because they are dead already,” explained City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

The tree cull will cost the city nearly $650,000 over two years.

For more on this story, watch Matt Gilmour's report above.

