Threatening letters containing unknown white powder sent to Laval residents, police investigating


image.jpg

Police in Laval are warning the public that some residents received "suspicious and threatening letters" containing an unknown white substance.

Laval police (SPL) said in a news release on Monday that "the envelopes were accompanied by an intimidating letter threatening extortion."

SPL officers are investigating the case and are asking any residents who have received the letter or other suspicious packages to contact police immediately.

"The SPL would like to stress the importance of not touching or opening the envelope and of waiting for the police to arrive," the release reads.

Laval police said a further news release will relay what the white powder is once it has been analyzed. 

Le SPL tient à informer et à mettre en garde la population concernant des lettres suspectes et à caractère menaçant. Au courant de la journée du 13 novembre, quelques Lavallois ont reçu une enveloppe contenant une substance blanche inconnue.

➕ d’info : https://t.co/skoqbA4g07 pic.twitter.com/p3J009tWmf

— Police Laval (@policelaval) November 14, 2023
