Three-alarm fire in Montreal's Old Port badly damages barbershop

image.png

A barbershop in Montreal's Old Port was badly damaged as firefighters battled a three-alarm fire overnight.

According to the Montreal fire department (SIM), the first alarm rang out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night about a building fire on Saint-Francois-Xavier St. and de l'Hopital St. in Old Montreal.

Montreal firefighters battled this 3nd alarm fire Wednesday night at 430 Saint-Francois Xavier near Saint-Sacrement street. Fire started at the main floor of the building. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/dnkN4Awy1b

— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 5, 2020

Belgard Barbershop is on the building's ground floor where the fire seems to have started, and was badly damaged.

There were no injuries and no one needed to be evacuated from the building.

Firefighters are still trying to determine what caused the blaze. 

feu de batiment -SAINT-FRANCOIS -XAVIER/ DE L'HOPITAL- intervention maitrisée pic.twitter.com/aQ5Lcg7Y6Z

— Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) November 5, 2020

