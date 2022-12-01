Three arrested after daylight shooting in Montreal grocery store parking lot

Montreal police (SPVM) say they've arrested two teen boys and a woman in her 20s after a daylight shooting in a St-Leonard grocery store parking lot Thursday.

Around 1:30 p.m., police received several 911 calls reporting gunshots near the IGA on Langelier Boulevard, near the intersection of Bélanger Street.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, but police did find at least one shell casing on the ground, said Julien Lévesque, a spokesperson for the SPVM.

At 5 p.m., police said they had located three suspects in a vehicle near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Montigny Street in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood. They then fled on foot before being apprehended by officers with the assistance of the canine unit.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old woman were taken into custody and will meet with investigators Thursday evening, according to SPVM spokesperson Rapahel Bergeron. The spokesperson said the shooting was "probably" a targeted incident.

Police are still looking for a second vehicle that was possibly involved.