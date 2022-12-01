iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Three arrested after daylight shooting in Montreal grocery store parking lot


Police tape surrounds the parking lot at the IGA supermarket at 7150 Langelier Blvd. in Montreal's St-Leonard borough after a report of gunshots being fired on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) say they've arrested two teen boys and a woman in her 20s after a daylight shooting in a St-Leonard grocery store parking lot Thursday.

Around 1:30 p.m., police received several 911 calls reporting gunshots near the IGA on Langelier Boulevard, near the intersection of Bélanger Street.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, but police did find at least one shell casing on the ground, said Julien Lévesque, a spokesperson for the SPVM.

At 5 p.m., police said they had located three suspects in a vehicle near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Montigny Street in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood. They then fled on foot before being apprehended by officers with the assistance of the canine unit. 

Two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old woman were taken into custody and will meet with investigators Thursday evening, according to SPVM spokesperson Rapahel Bergeron. The spokesperson said the shooting was "probably" a targeted incident.

Police are still looking for a second vehicle that was possibly involved. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*