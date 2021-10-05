Three arrested following bank heist south of Montreal

Quebec provincial police say they’ve made three arrests following a recent bank heist in Napierville, south of Montreal.

Sûreté du Québec officers say two armed suspects entered a bank on St-Jacques Street in Napierville on Friday, Oct. 1 at about 12:45 p.m.

Police say the suspects stole an unspecified amount of money before fleeing in a car stolen in Chambly, some 35 kilometres away. The vehicle was later found abandoned on a road in St-Cyprien-de-Napierville.

No one was injured in the robbery.

A 50-year-old resident of St-Ferdinand was arrested in St-Jean-Chrysostome, near Quebec City, following a police pursuit. He appeared at the St-Joseph-de-Beauce courthouse on Monday to face various criminal charges.

Two other suspects, aged 39 and 53, were arrested in St-jean-sur-Richelieu and Montreal. They are expected to appear Tuesday at the St-Jean-sur-Richelieu courthouse in connection with the robbery.

Police also conducted four searches in Montreal, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce which led to the seizure of a firearm, an air gun, Canadian and American money and various items officials say are related to the robbery.

Police say the investigation has linked these individuals to another robbery that occurred in August at another bank in St-Amable.