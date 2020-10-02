iHeartRadio
Three arrested in connection with beating of teenager caught on camera in Quebec

image.jpg

Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers have arrested two minors and an adult in connection with the alleged beating of a teenage boy that was captured on video and spread on social media.

SQ agent Valerie Beauchamp confirmed the arrests were made Thursday and said the adult and one minor were released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date. 

The second minor is scheduled to appear in court Friday on charges to be determined. 

In the video, the victim can be seen standing near a field while a group of apparently older kids taunt him. The group approaches the victim and one of them pushes him to the ground and repeatedly punches and kicks him.

One of the attackers can be heard referring to the victim suffering from a heart condition.

