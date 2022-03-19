Three attempted murders occur in Montreal on same night, two involved firearms

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three attempted murders that occurred late Friday night in the east end of Montreal, two of which involved firearms.

Two men were hit by several firearm projectiles in separate events that occurred at nearly the same time.

Both victims are known to police.

In the Rivière-des-Prairies borough, a suspicious vehicle approached a pedestrian at the corner of Perras and Rodolphe-Forget Blvds. at approximately 10:30 p.m. and opened fire in his direction.

The victim, a 19-year-old male, was hit by several bullets to the upper body. He was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, but his condition was stable shortly before dawn Saturday.

About five minutes earlier, in the Saint-Leonard borough, a 35-year-old man was also shot while driving near the intersection of Jean-Talon East and Candiac Sts. He was still conscious when police arrived.

The individual was shot several times but survived. His condition was considered stable around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, but the man will have to undergo several surgeries.

Then, around 10:15 p.m., another 19-year-old man was attacked with a knife, this time in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The exact location of the attack is uncertain, but the man managed to flee in a vehicle to the Place Versailles parking lot, where he was discovered by police officers with upper body injuries.

Unlike the other two victims, this young man was not known to police. He was transported to the hospital and his condition is stable.

The SPVM is investigating the three attempted murders, but currently has no suspects in sight.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on March 19, 2022.