Three-car collision near Montreal sends five to hospital

Five people were injured Friday evening in a three-car collision in the Monteregie, Que. region.

The victims were occupants of two of the cars, which collided about 5:30 p.m. on Chemin des Patriotes in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, south of Montreal.

One critically-injured person has been taken to a hospital in St-Hyacinthe, according to the Surete du Quebec.

The four others, all with non life-threatening injuries, are being sent to the Montreal General Hospital.