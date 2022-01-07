iHeartRadio
Three-car collision near Montreal sends five to hospital

A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Five people were injured Friday evening in a three-car collision in the Monteregie, Que. region.

The victims were occupants of two of the cars, which collided about 5:30 p.m. on Chemin des Patriotes in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, south of Montreal.

One critically-injured person has been taken to a hospital in St-Hyacinthe, according to the Surete du Quebec.

The four others, all with non life-threatening injuries, are being sent to the Montreal General Hospital.

