Three cars in Kirkland driveway damaged by arson attack: Montreal police


Three cars were damaged by an arson attack in Kirkland, Que. on Aug. 30, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

Montreal police are investigating a Tuesday night arson attack in the West Island that heavily damaged three cars.

Firefighters were called to a Kirkland house on Schwartz Place, near the Meridan intersection, around 11:45 p.m.

Flames, which damaged three cars parked in the driveway, were extinguished before they could spread to the adjacent home.

An incendiary object was discovered in the wreck and the file was transferred to the SPVM's arson squad.

No one was injured.

Investigators will look at images captured by nearby surveillance cameras to gather more information on the event.

With files from The Canadian Press.  

