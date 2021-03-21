iHeartRadio
Three CF Montreal players, including Piette, selected by Team Canada

Kamal Miller (now a CF Montreal defender, right, and Montreal midfielder Samuel Piette battle for the ball during their MLS soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The two along with Joel Waterman have been invited to join Team Canada for World Cup qualifying games. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Three CF Montreal players, including Samuel Piette, have been selected to join the Canadian national team for the two qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Defenders Kamal Miller and Joel Waterman have also been selected to represent the country, according to a release from the Montreal soccer club.

3⃣ joueurs sélectionnés par @CanadaSoccerFR en vue de matchs de qualification pour la Coupe du Monde >>> https://t.co/TqbDi1ltf9@samuelpiette, @16Waterman and @KMillz_00 are joining @CanadaSoccerEN for two @FIFAWorldCup qualifying games ���� >>> https://t.co/FyMJKDJ4D2#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/NQpT2unjdE

— CF Montréal (@clubdefootmtl) March 21, 2021

Canada will play its first game on March 25 against Bermuda in Orlando, before facing the Cayman Islands on March 28 in Bradenton.

A total of 30 CONCACAF member countries will play the first-round matches. The winners of the six groups will then advance to a second round of elimination.

Canada, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Aruba and Suriname are in Group B.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2021.

