Three court appearances for attempted murder in Brossard

Three men allegedly involved in an attempted murder that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Brossard shopping center appeared in court Wednesday to face serious criminal charges.

A 23-year-old man was seriously injured in the event that occurred at approximately 3:55 p.m. at the corner of Rome Blvd. and Route 132 in Brossard.

Longueuil police (SPAL) report that Abdallah Bekri and Jad Wihby, both 22-years-old, are facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

Abdallah Bekri is also charged with possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and discharging a prohibited firearm with intent.

Cris Ouellette, 25, is facing charges of being an accomplice to attempted murder and being an accomplice to discharging a firearm.

According to police, the three suspects fled in a vehicle after the shooting and were arrested by SPAL patrol officers, in collaboration with officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the Régie intermunicipale de police Roussillon in the operation to locate them.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Feb. 10, 2022.