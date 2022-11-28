Three-day strike by 400 INSPQ union members began Monday

Professionals at the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) began a three-day strike Monday morning in Montreal and Quebec City.

These workers include scientific advisors, information officers, computer analysts and nursing advisors.

The strike notice was sent to the INSPQ more than a week ago by the Syndicat des professionnels de la santé publique du Québec (SPPSPQ), which is attached to the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ).

They chose to demonstrate in front of the national assembly to be heard not only by the INSPQ, but also by ministers, elected officials and opposition parties, said union president Étienne Pigeon in an interview Monday.

However, essential services are being provided during the strike so as not to endanger the health or safety of the public, he added.

The main issue in dispute is pay.

The agreement expired on March 31, 2020, as was the case for all government employees, before work contracts were renewed until March 2023.

For its part, the Treasury Board indicated that it had "given a negotiation mandate to the INSPQ to enable it to negotiate fair agreements with all of its staff."

"It is hoped that the INSPQ will do the same with the other unions representing its staff within a reasonable timeframe," it said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 28, 2022.